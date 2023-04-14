The Washington Nationals will look to Alex Call for continued success at the plate when they square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Nationals have +130 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -155 +130 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won three of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Guardians have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-1).

The Guardians have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 5-2 3-2 4-4 4-4 3-2

