Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Guardians vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit six home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland's .345 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .235 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Cleveland is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (58 total).

The Guardians rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

Guardians batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Cleveland has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

The Guardians have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.188).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees L 11-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Home Peyton Battenfield Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals - Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals - Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/17/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Gaddis Eduardo Rodríguez 4/18/2023 Tigers - Away Peyton Battenfield Spencer Turnbull 4/19/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Wentz

