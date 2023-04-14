When the (7-6) square off against the (4-9) at Nationals Park on Friday, April 14 at 7:05 PM ET, Cal Quantrill will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +130 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (0-1, 6.52 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.35 ERA)

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won three of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-8 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Andrés Giménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) José Ramírez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Josh Bell 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

