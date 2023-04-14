Josh Bell -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has a double and 10 walks while batting .109.
  • In five of 12 games this season, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bell has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.94 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will look to Williams (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.