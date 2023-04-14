Josh Naylor -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and six walks while hitting .209.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings