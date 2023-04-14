Josh Naylor -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and six walks while hitting .209.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will look to Williams (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
