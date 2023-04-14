Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and six walks while hitting .209.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will look to Williams (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
