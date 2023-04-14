On Friday, Mike Zunino (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .308 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Zunino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

