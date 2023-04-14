On Friday, Mike Zunino (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is batting .308 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Zunino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
