Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.449) this season, fueled by 12 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 135th in slugging.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
- In three games this season, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (1-1) starts for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
