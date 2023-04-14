After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.333) thanks to two extra-base hits.

In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), Greene has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

