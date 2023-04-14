Ryan Kreidler -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate

  • Kreidler is hitting .111 with .
  • Kreidler notched a hit in one of 10 games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • Kreidler has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Giants will look to Manaea (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
