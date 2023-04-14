Ryan Kreidler Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Kreidler -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan Kreidler At The Plate
- Kreidler is hitting .111
- Kreidler notched a hit in one of 10 games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- Kreidler has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Giants will look to Manaea (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
