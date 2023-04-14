The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has an OPS of .607, fueled by an OBP of .245 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Manaea (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
