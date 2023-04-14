Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .283 with two doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has had a hit in 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).
- He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
- In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (1-1) starts for the Nationals, his third this season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
