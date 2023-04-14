The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is batting .283 with two doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.
  • Kwan has had a hit in 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).
  • He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
  • In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) starts for the Nationals, his third this season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
