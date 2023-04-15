The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the 76ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets

  • Pick ATS: Nets (+ 8.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (214.5)
  • The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .524 mark (43-39-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Philadelphia (9-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Brooklyn (4-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (80%).
  • Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

76ers Performance Insights

  • Philadelphia has been carried by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 110.9 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per contest).
  • The 76ers are dishing out 25.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the 76ers are best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by making 12.6 threes per contest.
  • Philadelphia is attempting 51.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 61.1% of the shots it has taken (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 38.9% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

Nets Performance Insights

  • With 113.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA offensively and eighth on defense.
  • At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.
  • Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
  • Brooklyn takes 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.