The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.

Philadelphia's outings this year have an average total of 226.1, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 76ers' ATS record is 48-34-0 this season.

This season, Philadelphia has been favored 56 times and won 41, or 73.2%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 77.8% chance to win.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 225.9, 11.4 more points than this game's point total.

Brooklyn is 43-39-0 ATS this year.

The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 26.7% chance of pulling out a win.

76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 56 68.3% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 57 69.5% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

The 76ers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (23-18-0).

The 115.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 2.7 more points than the Nets give up (112.5).

When Philadelphia totals more than 112.5 points, it is 35-11 against the spread and 41-5 overall.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 9-5 47-35 Nets 43-39 4-1 37-45

76ers vs. Nets Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

