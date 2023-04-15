The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Giants.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has a double and five walks while batting .250.
  • Baddoo has gotten at least one hit twice in six games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
