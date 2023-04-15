On Saturday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .207.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
