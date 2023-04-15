On Saturday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .207.

Rosario has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

