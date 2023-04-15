Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .207.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
