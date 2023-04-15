Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)
- Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher got a hit in eight games last year (out of 18 games played, 44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He did not homer last year in the 18 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In three of 18 games last year, Gallagher drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in one of his 18 games last year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.188
|.286
|OBP
|.235
|.346
|SLG
|.313
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|10/2
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- The Nationals will look to Kuhl (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
