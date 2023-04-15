On Saturday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)

Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.

Gallagher got a hit in eight games last year (out of 18 games played, 44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He did not homer last year in the 18 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In three of 18 games last year, Gallagher drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run in one of his 18 games last year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 7 .231 AVG .188 .286 OBP .235 .346 SLG .313 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 10/2 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

