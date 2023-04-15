The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Knicks sport a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 43-38-1 mark from the Cavaliers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 3-4-2 against the spread compared to the 19-9-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

New York and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season, higher than the .488 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.

The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.

The Cavaliers are making 11.6 treys per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.1% of the team's buckets) and 37.1% threes (27.9%).

