The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 44 times.

Cleveland has an average point total of 219.1 in its outings this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.

This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 44 53.7% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0 Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

Four of Cavaliers' past 10 games have hit the over.

When playing at home, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

