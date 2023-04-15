The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are scheduled to meet on Saturday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics topped the Hawks on Sunday, 120-114. Payton Pritchard scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed 11 assists and 14 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Payton Pritchard 30 14 11 0 0 9 Mike Muscala 27 8 2 0 0 4 Sam Hauser 26 5 6 1 1 8

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks defeated the Heat on Tuesday, 116-105. Their top scorer was Young with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25 8 7 0 0 1 Dejounte Murray 18 5 6 0 1 3 Saddiq Bey 17 6 0 0 1 3

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is delivering 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Hawks get 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

Clint Capela is putting up a team-high 11 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12 points and 0.9 assists, making 65.3% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu is putting up 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 21.7 5.2 2.5 1 0.1 2.2 Trae Young ATL 17.3 1.6 8.7 0.8 0 1 Derrick White BOS 15.1 4.6 4.3 0.5 1.2 2.6 Dejounte Murray ATL 16.3 3.1 5 1.1 0.1 0.7 Clint Capela ATL 11.2 9.4 1 0.6 1 0 Jaylen Brown BOS 18 4.6 2.9 0.4 0 1.3

