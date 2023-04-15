Eric Haase -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has two doubles and a walk while hitting .182.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this season.
  • Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
