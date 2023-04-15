The Washington Nationals will look to Alex Call for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Guardians are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+145). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -175 +145 9 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have a 4-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Cleveland has played in 14 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-6-1).

The Guardians have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 6-2 3-2 5-4 5-4 3-2

