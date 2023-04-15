Zach Plesac will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (8-6) on Saturday, April 15 against the Washington Nationals (4-10), who will counter with Chad Kuhl. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-175). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Plesac - CLE (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored seven times and won four of those games.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have been victorious in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.