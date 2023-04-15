Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (.146 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has two doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .140.
- Bell has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Bell has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Kuhl (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
