On Saturday, Josh Bell (.146 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has two doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .140.
  • Bell has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Bell has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The Nationals will send Kuhl (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
