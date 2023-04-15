On Saturday, Josh Bell (.146 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has two doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .140.

Bell has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Bell has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings