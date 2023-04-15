Mike Zunino -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 15 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .286.
  • In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Zunino has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kuhl (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.