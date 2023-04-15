On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .279 with two doubles and nine walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.
  • In 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), Straw has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Straw has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kuhl (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.