On Saturday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .365, fueled by three extra-base hits.

In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), Greene has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Greene has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings