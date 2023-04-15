Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .216.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In five games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.