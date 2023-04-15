The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (35.7%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.
  • In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Nationals will look to Kuhl (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.