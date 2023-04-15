Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (35.7%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.
- In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Nationals will look to Kuhl (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
