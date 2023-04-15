The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (35.7%).

He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.

In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

