Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the San Francisco Giants (5-8) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (4-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen.

Tigers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Tigers have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Tigers have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring 3.3 runs per game (43 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.97 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule