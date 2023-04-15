Michael Lorenzen will attempt to shut down Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants when they square off against his Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Giants (-155). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Tigers vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
  • The Tigers have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Detroit has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Detroit's games have gone over the total in eight of its 13 chances.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-3 3-6 0-7 4-2 2-6 2-3

