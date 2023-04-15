J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will meet Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just nine homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .323 this season.

The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .204.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 43 (3.3 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .272.

The Tigers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 10.4 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Detroit has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.97) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the 31-year-old righty pitched was on Wednesday, Oct. 5, throwing six scoreless innings as the starter against the Oakland Athletics.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays L 9-3 Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Sean Manaea 4/15/2023 Giants - Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/16/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Boyd Logan Webb 4/17/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians - Home Spencer Turnbull Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians - Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles - Away Matthew Boyd Tyler Wells

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.