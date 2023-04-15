On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .174 with a double and two walks.
  • McKinstry has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
