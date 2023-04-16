The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .250 with a double and five walks.
  • In three of seven games this season (42.9%), Baddoo has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
