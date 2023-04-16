Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .250 with a double and five walks.
- In three of seven games this season (42.9%), Baddoo has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.