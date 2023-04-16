The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 2-for-5 with a triple last time out, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.71 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 7.71 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .375 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.