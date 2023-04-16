The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 2-for-5 with a triple last time out, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings