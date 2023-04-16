Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 2-for-5 with a triple last time out, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.71 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 7.71 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .375 to his opponents.
