Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .125 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Twice in nine games this season, Arias has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 7.71 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .375 to opposing batters.
