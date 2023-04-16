Guardians vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (4-11) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (9-6) at 1:35 PM ET (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-0) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (1-2) will take the ball for the Washington Nationals.
Guardians vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.
- Cleveland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.
- The Guardians have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored 68 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Shane Bieber vs Domingo Germán
|April 11
|Yankees
|L 11-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Gerrit Cole
|April 12
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Peyton Battenfield vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 14
|@ Nationals
|W 4-3
|Cal Quantrill vs Trevor Williams
|April 15
|@ Nationals
|W 6-4
|Zach Plesac vs Chad Kuhl
|April 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Patrick Corbin
|April 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 18
|@ Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joey Wentz
|April 21
|Marlins
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Braxton Garrett
|April 22
|Marlins
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Sandy Alcantara
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.