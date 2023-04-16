Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (4-11) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (9-6) at 1:35 PM ET (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-0) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (1-2) will take the ball for the Washington Nationals.

Guardians vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The Guardians have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 68 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule