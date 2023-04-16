Keibert Ruiz and Andres Gimenez will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The favored Guardians have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +190. Cleveland is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -250 +190 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 5-3 in those games.

Cleveland has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-6-1).

The Guardians have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 7-2 4-2 5-4 6-4 3-2

