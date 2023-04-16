How to Watch the Guardians vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call and the Washington Nationals match up with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Guardians vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are second-worst in MLB action with eight home runs.
- Cleveland is slugging .359, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- Cleveland ranks 18th in runs scored with 68 (4.5 per game).
- The Guardians' .334 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.4 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.0 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.193).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Bieber is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Bieber will look to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Domingo Germán
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Gerrit Cole
|4/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Trevor Williams
|4/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Chad Kuhl
|4/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Patrick Corbin
|4/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Wentz
|4/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Sandy Alcantara
