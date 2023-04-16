Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (9-6) will be seeking a series sweep when they take on the Washington Nationals (4-11) at Nationals Park on Sunday, April 16. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +190 moneyline odds. Cleveland is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (1-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-2, 7.71 ERA)

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Guardians have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 1-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

