Josh Bell -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has four doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .167.
  • Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
  • In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), Bell has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Bell has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 14 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Corbin (1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.
