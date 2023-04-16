Josh Naylor -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .173.
  • Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The Nationals will send Corbin (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .375 batting average against him.
