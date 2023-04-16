The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings