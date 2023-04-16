Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .233 with three doubles and two walks.
- Cabrera is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.