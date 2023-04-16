On Sunday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton leads Detroit in OBP (.313) and total hits (eight) this season.
  • Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In seven of 13 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In five games this year (38.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
