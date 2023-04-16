The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-8) 224.5 -325 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 224.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-7.5) 224.5 - - Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-7.5) 224.5 -290 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 115.8 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more than this game's total.
  • These two teams give up 228.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
  • Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

