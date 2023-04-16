After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .147 with a triple and two walks.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

