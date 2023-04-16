Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .147 with a triple and two walks.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.