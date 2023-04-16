Matthew Fitzpatrick leads the field at the 2023 RBC Heritage after three rounds of play, with a score of -14. Play continues at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, watch the fourth round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 RBC Heritage

Start Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards

Par 71/7,213 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

RBC Heritage Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Matthew Fitzpatrick 1st -14 66-70-63 Patrick Cantlay 2nd -13 69-65-66 Jordan Spieth 3rd -12 68-67-66 Mark Hubbard 4th -11 68-66-68 Taylor Moore 4th -11 68-67-67

RBC Heritage Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:00 PM ET Jordan Spieth (-12/3rd), Matthew Fitzpatrick (-14/1st), Patrick Cantlay (-13/2nd) 12:49 PM ET Tommy Fleetwood (-11/4th), Taylor Moore (-11/4th), Mark Hubbard (-11/4th) 12:16 PM ET Emiliano Grillo (-10/9th), Xander Schauffele (-10/9th), Matt Kuchar (-10/9th) 12:38 PM ET Scottie Scheffler (-11/4th), Jimmy Walker (-11/4th), Chez Reavie (-10/9th) 12:27 PM ET Hayden Buckley (-10/9th), Rickie Fowler (-10/9th), Cameron Davis (-10/9th) 12:05 PM ET Russell Henley (-9/16th), Sung-Jae Im (-9/16th), Keegan Bradley (-9/16th) 11:17 AM ET Justin Rose (-8/21st), Aaron Rai (-8/21st), Jon Rahm (-8/21st) 11:39 AM ET Lee Hodges (-8/21st), Corey Conners (-8/21st), Sahith Theegala (-8/21st) 11:28 AM ET Brendon Todd (-8/21st), Carson Young (-8/21st), Adam Scott (-8/21st) 11:06 AM ET Michael Thompson (-7/31st), Collin Morikawa (-7/31st), Wyndham Clark (-7/31st)

