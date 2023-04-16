On Sunday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has an OPS of .652, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.
  • In 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
