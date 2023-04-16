After batting .244 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Torkelson has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
