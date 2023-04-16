After hitting .231 with a triple, 12 walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .246 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (33.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.

In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

