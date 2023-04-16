Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .231 with a triple, 12 walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .246 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (33.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
- In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.88 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .375 against him.
